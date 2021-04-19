Brian Stanley TD welcomes passing of Community Wealth Building motion

Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley, has welcomed news that Clare County Council has passed a motion endorsing the Community Wealth Building model.

This announcement follows the launch of Sinn Féin’s Community Wealth Building policy proposal which called for councils across the country to endorse the model.

Teachta Stanley said:

“It is fantastic news that Clare County Council has passed a motion to endorse the Community Wealth Building model.

“The motion was proposed by Sinn Féin Councillor Donna McGettigan and passed by the whole Council.

“This marks significant progress for the Community Wealth Building movement in Ireland, and the first step in an exciting process.

“We want to give economic power back to local communities and to make sure that our economy works for everyone.

“Community Wealth Building has proven itself in Scotland, England and America to be a successful alternative grassroots model to economic development that can keep economic power in our community’s hands and work to everyone’s benefit.

“I am very interested to see where Clare County Council goes from here and I hope to see motions passed in other councils across the country.”