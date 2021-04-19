There's a place for everyone in the discussion on future of Ireland - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said there is a place for everyone in the discussion on the future of the island of Ireland.

The MP for North Belfast was speaking after the results of a IpsosMORI poll show that a majority of people think that the union will not be in place within ten years.

John Finucane MP said:

"The debate on the future of this island and these islands is growing every day.

"The results of the latest poll from IpsosMORI shows that a majority of people across these islands think the current constitutional arrangements will not be in place in 20 years.

"This is yet another indication of the willingness of more and more people to consider a new future.

"There is a place for everyone in the conversation on a new agreed and united Ireland and no one has anything to fear from it.

"Nor has anyone anything to fear from the people having the opportunity to have their say on their future.

“I welcome the contribution to the debate on a new Ireland published by Fine Gael at the weekend.

"The people are taking the lead on this conversation and are clearly ahead of the political establishment and the Taoiseach in particular.

“The Taoiseach needs to catch up and take the future of the island seriously by setting up a citizens’ convention inclusive of the whole island and by beginning serious preparations for Irish unity and constitutional change.”