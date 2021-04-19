Gildernew welcomes extension of vaccines to 35-39 year-olds

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the move to allow 35-39 year-olds to book a COVID-19 vaccine.

Colm Gildernew said:

"I welcome today's move from the Department of Health to extend the COVID-19 vaccine booking process to 35-39 year-olds.

"From today, people in this age group will be able to book a vaccine online.

"The vaccination programme, together with an effective find, test, trace, isolate and support system, offers the best chance in our fight against the pandemic.

"I would encourage everyone in this age group to apply online to get their vaccine."