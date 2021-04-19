Appearance of sinister posters raise questions for political unionism - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said the appearance of sinister loyalist posters targeting police across the north raise serious questions for political unionism.

The North Antrim MLA said:

"The appearance of sinister anti-PSNI posters put up in loyalist areas across the north is very concerning.

"These posters raise serious questions for political unionism and, in particular, the DUP.

"The DUP need to state clearly whether they support the PSNI and the rule of law.

"They need to answer these questions so those responsible for putting up these sinister posters can claim no cover for their actions."