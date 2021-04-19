Additional support for less advantaged children welcome - Brogan

Sinn Féin Nicola Brogan has welcomed today’s announcement that an additional £900,000 has been made available to early years provision.

The party’s spokesperson on children and young people said:

"Today’s announcement will be welcome news to the 169 settings that are currently supporting around 8,000 pre-school children facing disadvantage.

“For children whose start in life has been more challenging than most, early intervention can help them to enter formal school with the developmental skills and confidence of their peers.

“Educational inequalities of opportunity are unacceptable to those who want all of our children to achieve their full potential.

“Covid-19 restrictions disrupted the financial viability of many Early Years settings and it’s important to secure their future so in turn they can secure the future of our most disadvantaged children.

“I will be contacting the Minister of Education to discover when applications will be made available and payments delivered.”