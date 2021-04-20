No place for racism in society - Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has said there can be no place for racism in society and has challenged the Justice Minister about what she is doing to combat it.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“In recent days we have seen disgusting attacks on a Syrian family in Newry and racist attacks on Jewish graves in Belfast.

“Racism is a scourge and there can be no place for it anywhere in our society.

“Today in the Assembly I put forward an urgent question to the Justice Minister asking her what is being done to stamp out racism.

“There can be no hiding place for racism and we need to see action from the Department of Justice on this.”