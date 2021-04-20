British prime minister cannot shirk legal commitments on Brexit - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said the British Prime Minister cannot shirk his responsibilities and legal commitments.

The North Belfast MP said:

“Once again we have the British Prime Minister publicly announcing his intention to act unilaterally and breach his government’s legal responsibilities over Brexit.

“He signed up to this deal with the European Commission and now he is trying to act like it is nothing to do with him.

“He is trying to take the people of the north for fools, particularly after giving a commitment to the protocol in a recent interview in the United States.

“He cannot just cast the protocol aside at will.

“He needs to realise that agreements made need to be implemented.

“That also means the Good Friday Agreement and it would fit him well to read it to find that a referendum on the future of this island is an integral part of that Agreement.

“He cannot simply shirk his responsibilities and legal commitments.”