Promotion and investment in women's sport needed - Ennis

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has said promotion and investment is needed to encourage greater participation and opportunities for women and girls to get involved in sport.

The party’s sports, culture and arts spokesperson was speaking following newly-published research from the Assembly which showed that female role models are vital to encourage more girls to play sport and take part in physical activity.

The South Down MLA said:

“Women make a valuable contribution to sport in both a participation and coaching capacity and greater steps need to be taken to encourage their involvement.

“We have many successful and determined female athletes in Ireland and that must be given the chance to showcase their talent on the biggest platforms.

“We need to break down the barriers stopping females from participating in sport as they make such a valuable contribution.

"I would call for women and girls of all ages and abilities to get involved and take the opportunity to learn new skills and enjoy sport.”