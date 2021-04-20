Vital children are taught importance of living a healthy and active lifestyle - Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has said it is vital children are taught the importance of living a healthy and active lifestyle.

The party’s spokesperson for children and young people was speaking on findings that the north has a low proportion of children taking the recommended amount of physical activity.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

"Children are recommended to undertake at least 60 minutes of physical activity per day.

“It is vital that children are taught the importance of living a healthy and active lifestyle.

“Education must focus on the child's physical wellbeing as well as their academic advancement to help increase their confidence and social and interaction skills.

“By promoting and investing in sport we can encourage people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to get involved and take the opportunity to learn new skills and enjoy sport.”