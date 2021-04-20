McAleer brings A5 delays frustration to Assembly floor

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has brought the issue of new delays to the A5 dual carriageway to the Assembly.

The West Tyrone MLA stated:

“It’s widely recognised that the A5 road scheme will radically improve road safety and improve the economic fortunes of the north west. This will seriously addressing the generations of neglect the west of the Bann has faced when it comes to investment.

“That is why news that the scheme has once again faced massive delays following the report into the last year’s Public Inquiry has been met with total frustration and disappointment across the north west.

“The delays to this vital scheme will be to the detriment to the whole region.

“Today I took this issue to the floor of the Assembly to express people’s total frustrations with these delays but also to demonstrate their continued support for this crucial upgrade.

“The obstacles to the A5 must end, and it’s vital the Department for Infrastructure thoroughly prepares this scheme to finally deliver this road the people of the north west so need and deserve.”