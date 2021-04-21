Archibald welcomes opening of grant applications for larger businesses hit by COVID-19

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed news that applications are now open for the recently announced £50,000 grant for larger businesses hit by COVID-19.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

"I welcome news that applications are now open for the £50,000 grant for larger businesses hit by COVID-19.

“This grant is directed towards those businesses with NAV (rateable value) greater than £51,000 which are eligible for the 12 months rates holiday.

“This includes retail, hospitality, tourism, leisure, childcare, manufacturing and newspaper producers.

“The applications are now open and close on Wednesday 5th May. I would encourage any business which thinks they are eligible to check ‘nibusinessinfo’ for full details and the application.

“Businesses have been badly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and this grant will help support them in their efforts to create new jobs and sustain existing ones."