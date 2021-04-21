British soldiers cannot be above the law - Molloy

The Mid Ulster MP said:

"Any attempt to put current or former British soldiers above the law is unacceptable.

"It is also ludicrous to suggest that the British Crown Prosecution Service is pursuing vexatious prosecutions against its own former soldiers.

"The British government needs to stop peddling that nonsense.

“Successive British governments have covered up the role of their armed forces in the conflict in the north and have frustrated families attempting to get to the truth about the killings of their loved ones.

"No British soldier, current or former, can be placed above the law or beyond the reach of accountability for their actions, regardless of whether it is in Iraq, Afghanistan or in Ireland.

"Instead the British government should be focusing on implementing the legacy mechanisms agreed in the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights compliant manner in order to deal with the legacy of the past."