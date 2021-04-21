Government must seize opportunity to outlaw harmful ‘conversion therapies’ - Senator Fintan Warfield

Sinn Féin Senator Fintan Warfield has urged the government to finally act on his 2018 legislation to outlaw ‘conversion therapy’.

His comments follow a Stormont vote yesterday in favour of outlawing the harmful practice in the north.

Senator Warfield said:

“So-called ‘conversion therapy’ should have no place in our society. It is harmful, destructive and has been condemned and discredited worldwide by institutions such as the UN Committee Against Torture, the European Parliament and by the Irish Council for Psychotherapy.

“LGBTI+ people deserve support and affirmation, not damaging pseudo scientific ‘therapies’.

“I welcome that Stormont voted yesterday in favour of outlawing such ‘therapies’ in the north. Sinn Féin MLAs were proud to stand with the LGBTI+ community and vote in favour of the motion.

“I want to commend all the activists who have been working tirelessly on this issue to get us to this point.

“In 2018, I introduced in the Oireachtas the Prohibition of Conversion Therapy Bill. I believe there has been more than enough time for the Government to act on the strong cross-party mandate given to that bill.

“I am once again asking the government to act on my legislation to ensure it becomes a reality and can protect LGBTI+ people from this harmful practice. The political consensus already exists, we need the Government to show the political will.

“There can be no more delays. The government must act now to support LGBTI+ people and send the clear message that their rights are not up for debate.”