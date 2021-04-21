Kimmins calls for ambitious new road safety strategy

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has called for a new road safety strategy with ambitious targets to seriously reduce deaths occurring on the road network.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“2020 saw 56 people lose their lives on the roads, the same number of people as the year before despite the lower levels of traffic throughout the year.

"At the Infrastructure committee today, I raised the need an ambitious new strategy to set out a strong vision for radically improving road safety for the north.

“This means having a strategy that commits us to ambitious targets to reduce those killed or seriously injured on our roads and having the best measures in place to reach those targets.

“The Department is expected to publish a new road safety strategy to go out to consultation, but has faced numerous delays.

“Today I asked the Minister for Infrastructure for an update, who stated that the updated strategy could be published in the months ahead.

“It’s vital that this strategy is robust, ambitious, and published as soon as possible to help put us firmly on the road to zero.”