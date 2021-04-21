Driving test backlog needs seriously tackled once services resume - Boylan

The Newry and Armagh MLA was commenting on the Driver & Vehicle Agency's plan for when Driving tests and lessons resume on April 23rd following a meeting at the Infrastructure Committee today.

Cathal Boylan said:

“As driving tests and lessons begin again, a massive backlog for practical and theory driving tests will continue to delay learner drivers trying to sit their exams.

“There are about 22,000 people in the north with valid theory tests who have yet to book their practical.

“The DVA have been hiring additional examiners and plans to extend opening hours to help begin addressing the backlog.

“But as theory tests also resume, we need to make sure that the backlog for practical tests will be falling, instead of growing. For this DVA need to make sure their measures are robust and up to the task.

“It’s vital that following the resumption of services, we see the DVA begin to seriously tackle this backlog so learner drivers can enjoy decent access to such a basic service as a driving exam."