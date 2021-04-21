Sheehan welcomes Irish language signs on Glider route

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed the introduction of Irish language signage on the Glider route in west Belfast.

Pat Sheehan said:

"I welcome the introduction of Irish language signage on the Glider route in west Belfast.

"Growing numbers of people use the Irish language on a daily basis and this is a further recognition of that.

"The Irish language continues to go from strength to strength in west Belfast and this additional increase in visibility will help that continue.

"I would like to see this bilingual signage extended to other parts of the route and the public transport network."