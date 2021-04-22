Natwest should take action to save Belfast jobs - Archibald

Sinn Féin Economy spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald has backed calls from the Financial Services Union for NatWest to save the 600 Belfast jobs at risk due to its closures of Ulster Bank branches.

The East Derry MLA said:

"I fully support the calls made by the Financial Services Union at the Economy Committee that Ulster Bank jobs in Belfast can be and should be saved by NatWest.

“The closure of Ulster Bank branches in the 26 counties has been a hammer blow for workers and their families. The loss of 600 jobs in Ulster Bank Belfast is a direct result of these closures.

“These jobs can be protected if NatWest makes the commercial decision to transfer new roles to Belfast and that is what they should do.

“I have been in contact with NatWest on this issue and I have sought a meeting with them to look for a way forward on this.”