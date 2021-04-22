O'Dowd criticises Economy Minister’s refusal to meet with student unions

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has criticised Economy Minister Diane Dodds for refusing to meet with the Students Union NUS-USI following a recent request from the student’s representative body for a meeting.

The party’s spokesperson on Higher and Further Education said:

“Following on from the Minister’s refusal to meet with the NUS-USI I tabled an Assembly question to the Minister asking how often she has met the students’ body since coming into office over a year ago?

“Minister Dodds replied she has only met with them once.

“I find this admission astonishing.

“Students have faced a year like no other, their studies have been disrupted, their student experience has been turned on its head and students have faced unprecedented financial hardship.

“And the best Minister Dodds can do is meet with the NUS-USI once in over a year, a year which students needed support like never before.

“Minister Dodds needs to meet with the NUS-USI on a regular basis and pay those students currently excluded from the £500 Covid Disruption Fund.”