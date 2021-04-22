Boylan expresses concern over ‘Special treatment’ for road contracts

Sinn Fein MLA Cathal Boylan has expressed serious concerns over a court ruling that a firm was given 'special treatment' by the Department for Infrastructure during the bidding process for roadworks.

The Sinn Fein Infrastructure spokesperson said:

"It is deeply concerning that the courts have today ruled that a firm received ‘special treatment’ from the Department for Infrastructure during the procurement process for road works.

"There can be absolutely no place for any preferential treatment of businesses in the tendering process for public contracts. The tendering process must be underpinned by transparency, fairness and equality.

"I intend to ask the Department for further clarity on what the court heard was a ‘clandestine’ process, how this was allowed to develop and how much ministers were informed about what was going on.

"Sinn Féin will continue to actively promote transparency and accountability in Government."