Anderson meets with University of Ulster on Magee Expansion

Sinn Féin MLAs Martina Anderson and John O'Dowd today met with the Vice Chancellor of University of Ulster to press for the expansion of Magee University and the delivery on the New Decade New Approach commitments to grow the campus to 10,000 students.

Martina Andersona MLA said:

"At today's meeting with the Vice Chancellor I raised the need for the expansion of Magee to be progressed as quickly as possible.

“The full business case for the delivery of this New Decade New Approach commitment must be delivered to enable the project to meet its full potential.

“The University has made advances in terms of admissions to the Medical School and strategies are being developed to move towards 6,000 and 7,000 students.

“This is progress but we want to see the full delivery of the commitments set out in the New Decade New Approach for the university and how that will be achieved.

“I along with my Sinn Féin colleagues will continue to work to ensure that the Magee development becomes a key economic driver for Derry and the north west region and we will continue to push this issue in the time ahead to a successful conclusion.”