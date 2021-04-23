Time to step up preparations for Irish Unity poll – Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has called on the Irish government to step up preparations for constitutional change after a new poll revealed that over 50% of people in the north support a united Ireland.

The North Belfast MP said:

“A new poll from LucidTalk published this week shows that a clear majority now support a united Ireland as a direct result of the damaging impacts of Brexit.

“There is an unstoppable, vibrant and inclusive conversation underway on the constitutional future of our island.

“The poll also revealed that the overwhelming majority of people in the north would like to see an all-island national health service in the context of a unified Ireland.

“Michéal Martin and the Irish government cannot be bystanders in this conversation – now is the time to plan.

“They must now begin preparations for a model of healthcare which is free at the point of delivery to kickstart the transition towards a modern, fit for purpose all-island national health service.

“Now is the time to look and plan for the future together and how we can deliver a new, modern and outward looking united Ireland.”