Archibald welcomes Expleo job boost

23 April, 2021 - by Caoimhe Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed news the Expleo is to double its Belfast workforce over the next two years. 

The party’s economy spokesperson said: 

“News that Expleo is to double its Belfast workforce to 200 over the next two years will be a welcome boost to the north’s economy. 

"This highlights the importance of a skilled workforce, investing in skills and giving people the opportunity to re-skill and up-skill, including for our young people, must be a priority as part of the economic recovery from COVID.

"The north now has a special status as a result of the Irish protocol and the Economy Minister needs to be going out and attracting more jobs and investments." 

