Archibald welcomes Expleo job boost

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed news the Expleo is to double its Belfast workforce over the next two years.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“News that Expleo is to double its Belfast workforce to 200 over the next two years will be a welcome boost to the north’s economy.

"This highlights the importance of a skilled workforce, investing in skills and giving people the opportunity to re-skill and up-skill, including for our young people, must be a priority as part of the economic recovery from COVID.

"The north now has a special status as a result of the Irish protocol and the Economy Minister needs to be going out and attracting more jobs and investments."