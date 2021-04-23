Position of Mid and East Antrim Council CEO untenable if reports are accurate - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said the CEO of Mid and East Antrim Council's position is untenable if reports are accurate following her testimony to a Stormont committee yesterday.

Philip McGuigan said:

"It has been reported that the CEO of Mid and East Antrim Council, Anne Donaghey, had written to the British government on the advice of the DUP ahead of the decision to remove workers from inspection posts at Larne Port.

"If this is the case then that would be at odds to her testimony to a Stormont committee.

"She needs to return to the committee to provide clarity and, if these reports are true, then this damning revelation would make her position untenable.

"The chief executive's role is as a public servant, answerable to Council.

“This appears to have been a partisan decision based on the word of one political party. That is not the role of a chief executive and she can no longer command confidence in her position."