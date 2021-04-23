Hazzard commends ongoing efforts of fire fighters to tackle Mournes' blaze

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has tonight praised firefighters for their ongoing efforts in battling a huge wildfire in the Mourne Mountains in Newcastle.

The South Down MP said:

“More than 60 firefighters have been fighting a large blaze which started earlier today close to Bloody Bridge but has spread ferociously towards Donard Forest and Newcastle tonight.

“I commend the Herculean efforts and courage of all those currently engaged in tackling this blaze.

“I appeal to motorists and local people not involved in the efforts to put out this fire to avoid the Bloody Bridge/Donard Forest area at all costs tonight and allow fire and rescue services the space to extinguish this fire safely.

“Whether accidental or deliberate, wildfires are incredibly dangerous. Today’s fire will have caused widespread damage to an environmentally sensitive area, and will also unfortunately have proven deadly for local wildlife.

“This is yet another stark reminder that everyone must behave responsibly while visiting the Mournes in order to protect the environment and the safety of our local community.”