Archibald welcomes extension of Covid business support schemes

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the extension of payments under two of the Covid business support schemes.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“It is welcome news that the payments to businesses under the Covid Restrictions Business Support Scheme (CRBSS), Part A and Part B, and the Large Hospitality and Tourism Business Support Scheme (LHTBSS) will continue up until 23 May for those businesses who remain eligible.

“However, it is frustrating that an inflexible approach has been adopted by the Department for the Economy to the CRBSS with respect to some businesses such as travel agents, that are impacted by restrictions but are being refused support due to the current eligibility criteria.

“Despite representations this has not been corrected.

"I would urge the Economy Minister to review the criteria and adjust where necessary to make sure hard-pressed business owners get support to protect jobs."