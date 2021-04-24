Community in shock after Limavady murder - Archibald
Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the community is in shock at the murder of a 61 year-old woman in Limavady.
The East Derry MLA said:
"There is shock in the local community following the discovery of the body of 61 year-old Ludmila Poletelova in a flat at Lodge Court in Limavady on Friday.
"My thoughts and sympathies are with her family, friends and loved ones at this time.
"The PSNI have now launched a murder inquiry and I would encourage anyone with information which can help to get in contact with the police."