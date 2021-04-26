Concerns about over-prescription of medication to children in mental health services requires independent national review - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health Mark Ward TD has called on Minister Mary Butler to establish an independent national review following recent disclosures that young people may have been prescribed adult doses of medication at child and adolescent mental health services in South Kerry.

Teachta Ward said:

“I have contacted Minister Mary Butler and asked that she establish an independent national review following recent disclosures that young people may have been prescribed adult doses of medication at child and adolescent mental health services in South Kerry.

“The gravity of the alleged breaches of clinical guidelines in Kerry is such that a national review should be mandated to examine and reveal why and how such a major clinical oversight could occur, and how it could go undetected for four years.

“Immense distress has already been caused to the children and families involved directly and it is also giving rise to concerns for children and families accessing mental health services across the state.

“A national review is needed to determine if this is an isolated incident or if it is an insight into more systemic failings in the mental health system.

“Clarity is also needed into what safeguards exist nationally, regionally and locally to ensure quality assurance standards are met in each case.”