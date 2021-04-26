Minister O’ Brien riding roughshod over committee on Marine Planning Framework - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has criticised Minister Darragh O’ Brien stating that; “once again the Minister has shown complete disregard for the role of the Oireachtas Housing Committee, as he seeks to avoid additional scrutiny of the Marine Planning Framework.”

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The Marine Planning Framework is a hugely complex and important piece of work and yet again Minister O’ Brien is seeking to gazump the Committee by denying both Committee scrutiny and a full Dáil debate.

“It is imperative that Committee schedules time for the eNGOs focused on marine biodiversity and from Inshore Fishermen to hear their views on the Framework.

“Members of the Committee want to facilitate further scrutiny but Minister O’ Brien initially attempted to block further scrutiny by bringing the Marine Planning Framework to the Dáil without debate.

“I understand that Government have offered a 45-minute debate for Thursday, but this is unacceptable as it would not provide enough time to address the complexities of the Framework. It also does not facilitate additional committee hearings from key stakeholders.

“This is not good enough again from the Minister for Housing. We need additional Committee scrutiny and a full Dáil debate on this important planning framework."