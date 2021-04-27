Dillon welcomes opening date for victims pension applications

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed today’s announcement by the President of the Victims Payment Board Mr Justice McAlinden that applications for the Victims’ Pension Scheme will open on 30th June.

Responding to the announcement the party’s justice spokesperson stated:

“Sinn Féin is fully committed to the delivery of the Victims Payment Scheme for all who suffered permanent physical and psychological injury as a result of the conflict.

“Victims have had to wait for too long for this scheme to open and the important recognition of their hurt and suffering that comes with it.

“I therefore welcome today’s announcement that applications to the scheme will open this summer, which is a vitally important step in supporting victims.

“I have also sought assurances that there will be support put in place for those who require it to help applicants through the application process.

“It is now time for the British Government to honour their responsibilities by providing funding for this Westminster-designed scheme so that victims can get the assistance they deserve.”