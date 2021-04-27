Dolan calls for people to support minute's silence for Workers' Memorial Day

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has called on people to support a minute's silence for Workers’ Memorial Day tomorrow in memory of all workers have been killed or injured at work.

The workers' rights spokesperson said:

"Trade unions will be marking Workers’ Memorial Day tomorrow with a minute's silence to remember all workers who have been killed or injured while at work as well as those who have contracted a workplace disease or injury.

"At this time of year we usually gather to support workers but we are unable to do so this year as a result of the COVID restrictions but we can still show our support in other ways.

"I would encourage people to take part in this initiative by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions and take part in the minute's silence at 11am in support of workers."