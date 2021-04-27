Sinn Féin will be fighting to win in Dublin Bay South by-election - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin deputy Dáil leader Pearse Doherty TD has said that Sinn Féin will be fighting to win the upcoming Dublin Bay South by-election.

Speaking this afternoon, Teachta Doherty said:

"The by-election in Dublin Bay South will be about housing and it will be about rents.

"This is a constituency where the failures of Fine Gael in government and former TD Eoghan Murphy when he was Minister of Housing are stark and plain to see.

"Nowhere is the crisis in our overpriced rental sector, or the fact that a whole generation are locked out of home ownership, more evident than in Dublin Bay South.

"That must change.

"Sinn Féin have a real plan to cut rents, to ban rent increases and to increase the supply of affordable homes for workers and families.

"This will be a clear choice between endorsing the government’s record on housing by supporting a candidate from one of the three government parties or saying we can do so much better.

"We can reduce rents and we can build homes - that is the choice that the people of Dublin Bay South will make.

"Sinn Féin will select our candidate for the by-election in the coming weeks and we will be fighting to win."