Unionism cannot continue denying women’s rights – Sheerin

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has said that compassionate health services for women need to be put in place immediately and without further delay.

Speaking following yesterday’s Westminster vote, the Mid Ulster MLA said:

“The failure to provide modern, compassionate healthcare services for women is an absolute disgrace and an indictment of unionist ministers.

“Women are legally entitled to these services which should be made available immediately and without further delay.

“Unionism cannot be allowed to continue to deny women their legal rights.”