British government must get on with implementing protocol - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the British government must now immediately set about implementing the Irish protocol.

Chris Hazzard said:

"Now that the European Parliament has ratified the Withdrawal Agreement and Irish Protocol, it is high time the British government got on with implementing it in full.

"Businesses, manufactures, farmers and traders want to see it implemented so they can avail of its protections and the special status it affords the north.

"They are fed up with British government bluster and rhetoric.

"It is now time for the British government to honour its commitments and responsibilities and implement the protocol."