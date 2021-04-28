McAleer welcomes £3.5 million announcement for farmers impacted by landslide

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has welcomed the announcement by DAERA Minister Edwin Poots of a £3.5 million support package for farmers in the Sperrins who had their land and farms devastated in the 2017 landslide.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“I welcome the announcement by DAERA Minister Edwin Poots at the Ulster Farmers Union AGM of a £3.5 million support package for farmers in the Sperrins, who had their land and farms devastated in the 2017 landslide.

“The landslides, which took place in the Glenelly and Owenkillew valleys on the night of 22-23rd August 2017 caused devastation on an unprecedented scale, with many farmers having their livelihoods wiped out overnight.

“The sheer loss has had a profound impact on these farmers who are still carrying the financial and emotional burden which has compounded in recently by the COVID crisis.

“According to Minister Poots, it will be a simplified application process and legislation to introduce the scheme will in place by the summer.

“These farmers in the Sperrins have waited long enough and it is great news that they will finally get the deserved compensation for their losses.”