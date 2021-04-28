Taoiseach playing politics with important Marine Planning Framework - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has criticised the Taoiseach for playing politics with National Marine Planning Framework, as he refuses to allow more time to both scrutinise the plan in Committee, and debate the plan in the Dáil.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The Taoiseach’s response today during Order of Business to a reasonable request for more time to debate the National Marine Planning Framework was unacceptable.

“It was dishonest of him to suggest that Committee members who take their jobs seriously were trying to exploit the lack of scrutiny available for electoral advantage.

“If we fail to do our jobs properly at this stage and the plan goes through without debate, there could be unintended consequences down the line for both the offshore energy industry and for the environment.

“This is a legally binding planning scheme for the entire marine area, which is seven times larger than the states land mass. The plan will affect every single use of the marine, from our marine biodiversity, to fishing, aquaculture, ecotourism and off-shore wind farms.

“Both the Inshore Fisherman’s Association and the Irish Wildlife Trust has sought to meet the Committee to outline some of their concerns with the plan.

“I do not understand what the government have to fear from allowing one extra Committee session and a decent Dáil debate to take place.

“The Taoiseach let himself down today during Order of Business and it is disappointing to see him attempting to play politics with such an important issue.”