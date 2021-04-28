Lynch welcomes funding for Ulster Canal

Sinn Féin MLA Seán Lynch has welcomed the recent funding announcement from the Irish government for the Ulster Canal.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA stated:

“I’m pleased to hear of the recent funding announcement by the Irish government for Phase 2 of the Ulster Canal, to restore the Canal between Clones and Clonfad.

“Some of the €13 million funding will also contribute to the pre-construction work for the Phase 3 section between Clonfad to Castle Saunderson.

“The Ulster Canal project will be a game changer for the surrounding area, will help boost the local economy and bring with it new tourism opportunities. Its delivery is highly anticipated.

“I welcome the progress being made and will continue to call for the full and timely delivery of this crucial north/south project.”