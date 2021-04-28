Taxi-driver protest should be facilitated by gardaí - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice has expressed concern at the action of An Garda Siochána in banning a taxi-driver protest on public health grounds.

Teachta Kenny said:

“The taxi drivers had no intention of leaving their cars, and so posed no threat to public health whatsoever.

"The garda action served no public health purposes, and only served to make people cynical about anti-Covid-19 measures.

“The right to protest is precious and the hallmark of a democratic society. Banning a protest should be a rare and necessary action and not taken lightly.

“I call on Drew Harris, the Garda Commissioner, to ensure that the Covid-19 pandemic is not used to prevent legitimate protest and to facilitate the taxi-drivers to have their event.”