Mary Lou McDonald TD responds to the resignation of Arlene Foster

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD, speaking following the resignation of Arlene Foster, has said:

"Today is undoubtedly a difficult day for Arlene and I extend my regards to her and her family.

"I acknowledge the work that she did as First Minister alongside my colleague Michelle O’Neill and other parties in the Executive throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

"The DUP now begins the process of electing a new party leader. We want to work with them in a spirit of generosity and respect.

"That means having partners committed to and willing to share power with the other four parties in the Executive and with the Irish government in the North-South Ministerial Council.

"It also means respecting diversity and delivering the agreed Acht na Gaeilge.

"Unionism is at a crossroads.

"The inbuilt unionist majority is now a thing of the past.

"Progressive social changes such as marriage equality are happening. Brexit and Covid-19 are also driving the politics of change. There is no going back."