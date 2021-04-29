Lessons must be learned from Killarney Park disaster - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, Pa Daly, has called for lessons to be learned from the Killarney Park fire.

Teachta Daly said:

“I have urged the Minister of State for Heritage to discuss with Kerry County Council the creation of a coordinated taskforce for fires within the National Park. This would involve the local authority, fire services and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

“While all involved performed heroically last weekend, they could have done with more resources, including the arrival of more than one helicopter in a timely manner.

"I have enquired with the Department of Housing and Heritage as well about the vacant rangers posts and a recruitment drive is now under way. This is vital as higher management grades are currently carrying out ranger duties.

“As I raised with Minister of State Noonan, the fire should also concentrate minds to tackle the rhododendron problem that has plagued the park for years now.

"This invasive species should not be allowed gain a further foothold as the ecosystems within the park being a long road to recovery. I have asked the Minister to establish a 15-year plan for the elimination of rhododendrons in the park.”