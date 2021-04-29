Ennis welcomes change to fundraising law

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has welcomed plans to change the law to allow local voluntary groups and clubs to raise vital funds by selling tickets online.

The South Down MLA said:

“This is welcome news and will help community and voluntary groups, sports clubs and others to bring in much needed funds in a modern way.

“Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey is taking action to modernise our outdated gambling laws by making them safer, more responsible and bringing them into line with the 21st century.”