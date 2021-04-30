Kelly to raise issue of illegal protests at Policing Board

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly will raise the issue of illegal protests with the Chief Constable at the Policing Board.

The party’s policing spokesperson said:

“I will be raising the issue of illegal protests with the Chief Constable at the Policing Board including last night’s protest on the Shore Road.

“This was clearly an organised protest which saw approximately 250 people on the streets in a clear attempt to intimidate and raise tensions in the local community.

“In recent weeks we have seen a number of these reckless and irresponsible protests taking place and the dangerous escalation into violence at the interfaces has been very alarming.

“I will be asking what evidence gathering the police engaged in and how many people have been questioned, arrested or fined over these large protests.

“I am calling on all political leaders to call for an end to these illegal protests planned for this weekend.

"The PSNI also has a responsibility to police in a proactive and preventative manner to keeps communities safe."