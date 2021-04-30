RTÉ must address RnaG wage disparity – Imelda Munster TD and Mairéad Farrell TD

Sinn Féin member of the Public Accounts Committee, Imelda Munster TD, has described as ‘farcical’ statements today from RTÉ at the Committee that they were not familiar with ongoing issues of wage disparity between Raidió na Gaeltachta and RTÉ Radio 1 staff.

Teachta Munster said:

“Workers are effectively being penalised for practicing their trade through the Irish language.

“It is very telling that one of the primary reasons RTÉ were before the Committee today was discuss the implementation of a report arising out of workers losing out due to how they were categorised by RTÉ.

“That the Director General of RTÉ would not be aware of workers having recently described themselves in media as the ‘poor relation’ of their English language counterparts beggars belief.

“RTÉ have agreed to provide a supplementary report to the Committee on this matter, and I intend on seeing the matter through.

“RnaG provide a valuable national service, enjoyed by listeners far beyond our Gaeltacht regions, and its workers need to be respected as such.

Following the meeting, Teachta Mairead Farrell, TD for Galway West where Raidió na Gaeltachta is headquartered, said:

"Raidió na Gaeltachta is a vitally important national resource that will celebrate 50 years of broadcasting next year. The station has ensured that the lived experiences of Gaeltacht communities are not forgotten by our national broadcaster and that the richness of native Irish language dialects is recorded and preserved as well as maintaining a large non-Gaeltacht listenership across the country.

"Raidio na Gaeltachta has also provided employment and opportunities for Gaeltacht communities where unemployment has been traditionally very high.

"It is unacceptable for any kind of two tier pay system to operate in respect of English-language and Irish-language media. Having now acknowledged the situation, there is an onus on RTÉ to rectify it and ensure that Raidió na Gaeltachta employees are not treated any differently to their colleagues in RTÉ Radio 1 on the issue of pay."

LEAGAN GAEILGE

"Is acmhainn náisiúnta fíor-thábhachtach é Raidió na Gaeltachta a bhéas leath-chéad bliain ar an bhfód an bhliain seo chugainn. Chinntigh an stáisiún sin nár ligeadh pobail Ghaeltachta i ndearmad ag an gcraoltóir náisiúnta agus go ndearnadh saibhreas chanúintí na Gaeilge a thaifeadadh agus a chaomhnú mar aon le pobal éisteachta suntastach neamh-Ghaeltachta ó cheann ceann na tíre a thabhairt leo."

"Ina theannta sin, chruthaigh Raidió na Gaeltachta fostaíocht agus deiseanna i gceantair Gaeltachta a mbíodh ráta ard dífhostaíochta ag dul dóibh go traidisiúnta.

"Ní féidir linn glacadh le córas páidh dhá-chéim de chineál ar bith ó thaobh na meán Gaeilge is Béarla. Ós rud é go n-aithníonn RTÉ anois an fhadhb, tá dualgas orthu í a réiteach gan mhoill. Caithfidh siad cinntiú nach gcaitear níos measa le oibrithe Raidió na Gaeltachta ná lena gcomhghleacaithe i RTÉ Radio 1 maidir le cúrsaí páidh."