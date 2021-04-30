Dillon brands DUP councillor's comments ‘despicable and disrespectful'

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has slammed despicable and disrespectful remarks from a DUP Councillor on social media.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“Comments on social media from DUP councillor John Carson in reference to Michelle O’Neill are despicable and disrespectful.

“There is absolutely no place for this type of commentary. He should apologise immediately.

“This is the latest in a series of outrageous and disgraceful outbursts about women from this particular DUP councillor.

“How long will this be allowed to continue? The DUP leadership should now take action against councillor Carson and distance themselves from these comments.”