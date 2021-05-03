Sinn Féin meets NI Water on Limavady sewer network upgrade

The East Derry MLA said:

"I recently met with NI Water along with my party colleagues Cllr Brenda Chivers and Cllr Dermot Nicholl to get an update on the Limavady sewer network upgrade and to highlight that this is a vital project for the local area that needs to be progressed.

"The lack of sewer capacity is causing problems for planning applications which have caused delays to much needed housing and other projects including school builds in Limavady.

"I have consistently raised this issue with NI Water and have been informed that a solution has been identified to allow for future development and a business case completed, progress requires funding to be allocated.

"I will continue to press NI Water to prioritise this important project to ensure development in the Limavady area can progress."