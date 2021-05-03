Sectarian attack on Antrim GAA Centre of Excellence condemned - Kearney

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has condemned the overnight sectarian attack on the GAA centre of excellence at Dunsilly in Antrim Town.

Declan Kearney said:

“This was a mindless sectarian attack upon the County Antrim GAA Centre of Excellence at Dunsilly.

“Antrim GAA plays a proud role promoting inclusion and good community relations. By contrast, those responsible for this attack are sectarian bigots with nothing to offer society.

“A zero tolerance attitude is required towards the cancer of sectarianism in our community. This overnight attack should be treated by the PSNI as a hate crime.

“I have already registered my deep concerns with senior PSNI management about this incident, and asked for a briefing on the progress of police investigations later today.”