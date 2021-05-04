Brogan calls for investigation into Aughlish River pollution

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has called on the Agriculture Minister and Loughs Agency to launch an investigation into a pollution incident and fish kill on the Aughlish River in Tyrone.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

"The pollution incident on the Aughlish River between Dromore and Fintona resulted in thousands of fish being killed.

"The environmental impact has been described as substantial by the Lough's Agency.

"This river is a tributary of the Owenreagh and the Drumragh rivers which are important rivers in terms of fish and the eco-system.

"My colleague Órfhlaith Begley MP has written to the Agriculture Minister to hold an investigation into this incident and I am also calling on the Loughs Agency to investigate as well in order to find out exactly what happened and what can be done about it."