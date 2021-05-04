Sinn Féin motion outlines solutions to ending the crisis in the rental sector - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has launched a Sinn Féin private members motion, which outlines a series of solutions that would end the crisis in the private rental sector.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The rental sector is still in crisis. This government is picking up where the last one left off. They have failed to properly regulate against unsustainable rent hikes, while failing to deliver affordable rental homes at the scale required.

“The average rent across the state is now €1,256 per month, with rents rising rapidly in areas outside Dublin and the commuter belt.

“The government has no plan for the rental sector. Sinn Féin do.

“In government, Sinn Féin would implement an emergency, three-year ban on rent increases and legislate for tenancies of indefinite duration.

“We would also introduce a refundable tax credit for tenants in the private rented sector to put a month’s rent back in every renters pocket. We would also ensure that all rental properties are compliant with minimum standards by introducing an NCT style certification system.

“There is action that can be taken to address the rental crisis. It just requires political will. This government has no plan to reduce rents, protect renters from further rent hikes or prioritise affordable rental supply."