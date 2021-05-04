Beattie welcomes support for Mary Ann McCracken statue
Sinn Féin councillor Ciarán Beattie has welcomed support for a statue dedicated to Mary Ann McCracken on the grounds of Belfast City Hall.
Councillor Beattie said:
“Sinn Féin has been working proactively over the course of many years to ensure that Belfast City Hall is representative and reflective of all citizens of our city.
“An Equality Impact Assessment in 2012 clearly demonstrated that those depicted or commemorated in statues in the grounds of Belfast City Hall are predominantly from a white, male, unionist background.
“To address this imbalance Sinn Féin brought forward proposals in 2017 and I welcome that other parties have now moved to support proposals.
“Mary Ann McCracken is one of Belfast’s most famous daughters. She was a leading Republican figure in the city around the time of the United Irishmen rebellion and also worked to support those most in need through Clifton House where she dedicated so much to feeding and sheltering the poor.
“It is only right and fitting that she is recognised at our City Hall.
“Sinn Féin will continue to work to ensure that Belfast City Hall is inclusive and representative of all our citizens.”