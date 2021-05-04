Gildernew welcomes change in maternity visits

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the news that partners will be allowed to accompany expectant mothers to prenatal appointments and births from 7 May.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“I welcome confirmation that from Friday partners can again company expectant mothers to prenatal appointments and births.

“This is great news and a relief for many families across the north.

“We are continuing to make great progress on the pathway to recovery and today’s announcement is another step on that path."