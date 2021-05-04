Menu

Gildernew welcomes change in maternity visits

4 May, 2021 - by Colm Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the news that partners will be allowed to accompany expectant mothers to prenatal appointments and births from 7 May. 

The party’s health spokesperson said: 

“I welcome confirmation that from Friday partners can again company expectant mothers to prenatal appointments and births. 

“This is great news and a relief for many families across the north. 

“We are continuing to make great progress on the pathway to recovery and today’s announcement is another step on that path."

