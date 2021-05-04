Department must carry out comprehensive analysis of Feedlot Figures - Matt Carthy TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture, Matt Carthy TD, has said that the dramatic increase in factory feedlots in recent years ‘is a certain factor’ in the poor beef prices farmers receive.

He has written to Minister Charlie McConalogue requesting that the department carry out a comprehensive analysis of the impacts of Factory owned feedlots in the market, including their impact on prices and the effect on the environment.

In response to a parliamentary question, it was revealed to Teachta Carthy that the number of slaughtered cattle at Controlled Finishing Units (CFUs), which the department used as a proxy for factory feedlots, had increased by over 34% between 2015 and 2020.

Teachta Carthy said:

“The intervention of factory feedlot cattle is a certain significant factor in the stagnating beef prices received by farmers. Figures from a recent Parliamentary Question response I received confirm that, but also raise questions as to the validity of the department's metrics.

“The Department has reported 295,000 cattle slaughtered from CFUs in 2018, however contemporary reporting compiled independently but based upon departmental data placed this figure in excess of 315,000. This discrepancy needs to be explained.

“But, regardless, what the Departments own figures do indicate is an increase of over 33% since 2017.

“The meat industry has been telling farmers since the onset of Covid-19, that demand in the hospitality sector has been ‘decimated’ with retail increases not sufficient to offset the effect.

“They should also explain why, in that case, feedlot slaughter figures for the first two months of 2021 were comparable to 2020.

“Unfortunately, the government have never carried out a comprehensive analysis of the element in meat production, including its impact on prices and its environmental affects. Statutory agencies such as Competition and Consumer Protection Commission have appeared as at best disinterested in farmers questions as to whether this level of market presence presents the ability to control price.

“The continued growth of factory feedlots presents an existential threat to the Irish beef product. Consumers all over the world purchase Irish beef on the back of the image of the farmer in the field alongside their cows and calves. But, if the proportion of beef being produced in this country coming from factory feedlots continues to grow then so too will that image.

“By its very nature, beef produced through this style of more industrialised agriculture is less environmentally sustainable.

“I have written to Minister Charlie McConalogue requesting that his department carry out a comprehensive analysis of Factory Feedlot production to include its impact on prices, effect on the environment and its potential to undermine the marketing of Irish beef into the future.”

The Parliamentary Question and response are available to view at this link